N. Korea Reconstructing Nuclear Testing Site in Preparation for 7th Test - US Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) North Korea is reconstructing its nuclear testing site in preparation for a seventh test, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"They (North Korea) have conducted 17 ballistic missile launches this year alone.

At least three were intercontinental ballistic missiles, one was an intermediate range ballistic missile, two were so called 'hypersonic weapons,' and two were described as a new type of missile for tactical nuclear weapons. The DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is also reconstructing its nuclear testing site in preparation for seventh nuclear test," Thomas-Greenfield during a UN Security Council meeting.