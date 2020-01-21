UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Refuses To Be Bound By Denuclearization Commitments Amid Hostile US Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:24 PM

N. Korea Refuses to Be Bound by Denuclearization Commitments Amid Hostile US Policies

North Korea sees no reason to be unilaterally bound by denuclearization commitments since the United States is still pursuing its hostile policies against Pyongyang, Ju Yong Chol, a counselor at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) North Korea sees no reason to be unilaterally bound by denuclearization commitments since the United States is still pursuing its hostile policies against Pyongyang, Ju Yong Chol, a counselor at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

"As it became clear now that the US remains unchanged in its ambition to block the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and stifle its political system, we found no reason to be unilaterally bound any longer by the commitment the other party fails to honor," the diplomat said at the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament.

The counselor went on to enumerate various hostile actions by the US, including threatening North Korea with a preemptive nuclear strike, labeling it as an enemy and applying stifling economic sanctions on the country.

"If the US persists in such hostile policy towards the DPRK there will never be the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," the counselor added.

The audio recording of the diplomat's speech was published by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.

In early January, Kim stated that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Geneva United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong January October From

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

11 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

26 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

41 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

1 hour ago

CJCSC lauds professionalism of PAF warriors

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.