N. Korea Refuses to Be Bound by Denuclearization Commitments Amid Hostile US Policies

(@FahadShabbir)

North Korea sees no reason to be unilaterally bound by denuclearization commitments since the United States is still pursuing its hostile policies against Pyongyang, Ju Yong Chol, a counselor at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) North Korea sees no reason to be unilaterally bound by denuclearization commitments since the United States is still pursuing its hostile policies against Pyongyang, Ju Yong Chol, a counselor at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

"As it became clear now that the US remains unchanged in its ambition to block the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and stifle its political system, we found no reason to be unilaterally bound any longer by the commitment the other party fails to honor," the diplomat said at the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament.

The counselor went on to enumerate various hostile actions by the US, including threatening North Korea with a preemptive nuclear strike, labeling it as an enemy and applying stifling economic sanctions on the country.

"If the US persists in such hostile policy towards the DPRK there will never be the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," the counselor added.

The audio recording of the diplomat's speech was published by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.

In early January, Kim stated that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.