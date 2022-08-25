N. Korea Reports 4 New 'Fever' Cases 2 Weeks After Declared Victory Over COVID-19 -Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) North Korea has reported four new "fever" cases following the declared victory over the coronavirus, media reported on Thursday.

The cases were detected in the northeastern province of Ryanggang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean state media.

The North Korean health authorities cordoned off the area, mobilized anti-epidemic teams and are trying to find the cause of the outbreak.

On August 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the victory over the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The same day, the leader's sister, director of a Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee department Kim Yo Jong, accused South Korea of bringing coronavirus into North Korea, saying that Pyongyang would destroy the South Korean authorities if they provoke the penetration of the virus into North Korea.