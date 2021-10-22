N. Korea Sanctions Should Be Reviewed, Eased Due to Pandemic - UN Special Rapporteur

UrduPoint.com

UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and, when necessary, eased given the humanitarian effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) UN sanctions against North Korea should be reviewed and, when necessary, eased given the humanitarian effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Under this the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council Sanctions Committee should reevaluate the sanctions regime... and, when necessary ease those sanctions," Quintana said.

