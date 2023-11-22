Open Menu

N. Korea Says It Successfully Launched Spy Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

N. Korea says it successfully launched spy satellite

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) North Korea said Wednesday it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite into orbit, with state media claiming Kim Jong Un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam sent by Pyongyang's new eye in the sky.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have slammed the sanctions-busting launch, Pyongyang's third attempt this year to put a satellite into orbit, and the first since Kim met President Vladimir Putin at a Russian cosmodrome in September.

After failed attempts in May and August, the official Korean Central news Agency reported that a rocket had blasted off late Tuesday and "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit".

Images in state media showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch, then smiling and waving, surrounded by white-uniformed scientists and engineers celebrating the satellite's purported success.

The satellite will "formally start its reconnaissance mission from December 1 after finishing 7 to 10 days' fine-tuning process," KCNA reported, adding that it was already transmitting images.

Kim "watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor and other major military bases of the U.S. forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific, which were received at 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 22," KCNA said.

