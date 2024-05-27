Open Menu

N Korea Says Spy Satellite Launch Ends In Failure

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:10 PM

N Korea says spy satellite launch ends in failure

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) North Korea's latest attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit ended in a mid-air explosion, Pyongyang said late Monday, hours after its announcement of a planned launch was criticised by Seoul and Tokyo.

Putting a spy satellite into orbit has long been a top priority for Kim Jong Un's regime, and it claimed to have succeeded in November, after two failed attempts last year.

Seoul claims Kim received Russian technical assistance for that launch, in return for sending containers of weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

But its attempt Monday to launch the "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite ended in failure after it "exploded in the air during the first flight stage and failed to launch," the North's National Aerospace Technology Administration said in a statement.

An "expert review concluded that the cause of the accident was the operational reliability of the newly developed liquid oxygen and oil engine," the statement, carried by the official Korean Central news Agency, added.

Japanese broadcaster NHK ran footage of what appeared to be a flaming projectile in the night sky, which then exploded into a fireball, saying it had filmed it from northeast China at the same time as the attempted launch.

Pyongyang had notified Japan earlier Monday that it was planning to put another satellite into orbit, prompting criticism from both Seoul and Tokyo, which urged Kim to call it off.

South Korea's military said it had detected the launch but that the satellite "is presumed to have exploded in the air".

"The South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analysing it in detail in close cooperation," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Nuclear-armed North Korea is barred by multiple UN resolutions from tests using ballistic technology, and analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.

The launch "is a provocative act that clearly violates the UN Security Council resolution prohibiting the use of ballistic missile technology," South Korea's military said.

Japan briefly issued an alert warning residents of southern Okinawa prefecture to take cover in shelters, but it was lifted minutes later.

Related Topics

Accident Resolution Technology United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Alert Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Same Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong November From Top

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

3 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

3 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

4 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

5 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

5 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

7 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

7 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

7 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

8 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

8 hours ago

More Stories From World