N Korea Says Spy Satellite Launch Ends In Failure
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) North Korea's latest attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit ended in a mid-air explosion, Pyongyang said late Monday, hours after its announcement of a planned launch was criticised by Seoul and Tokyo.
Putting a spy satellite into orbit has long been a top priority for Kim Jong Un's regime, and it claimed to have succeeded in November, after two failed attempts last year.
Seoul claims Kim received Russian technical assistance for that launch, in return for sending containers of weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine.
But its attempt Monday to launch the "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite ended in failure after it "exploded in the air during the first flight stage and failed to launch," the North's National Aerospace Technology Administration said in a statement.
An "expert review concluded that the cause of the accident was the operational reliability of the newly developed liquid oxygen and oil engine," the statement, carried by the official Korean Central news Agency, added.
Japanese broadcaster NHK ran footage of what appeared to be a flaming projectile in the night sky, which then exploded into a fireball, saying it had filmed it from northeast China at the same time as the attempted launch.
Pyongyang had notified Japan earlier Monday that it was planning to put another satellite into orbit, prompting criticism from both Seoul and Tokyo, which urged Kim to call it off.
South Korea's military said it had detected the launch but that the satellite "is presumed to have exploded in the air".
"The South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analysing it in detail in close cooperation," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Nuclear-armed North Korea is barred by multiple UN resolutions from tests using ballistic technology, and analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.
The launch "is a provocative act that clearly violates the UN Security Council resolution prohibiting the use of ballistic missile technology," South Korea's military said.
The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) called the launch a "brazen violation of multiple unanimous UN Security Council resolutions", and said in a statement that it "risks destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond".
Japan briefly issued an alert warning residents of southern Okinawa prefecture to take cover in shelters, but it was lifted minutes later.
The attempted launch came just hours after Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo wrapped up their first trilateral summit since 2019.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that another satellite launch -- North Korea's fourth attempt -- would "undermine regional and global peace and stability".
The South Korean military conducted attack formation flight and strike training on Monday to demonstrate "the strong capabilities and will of our military" after North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a satellite by June 4.
Experts say that spy satellites could improve North Korea's intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly over South Korea, and provide crucial data in any military conflict.
Kim met President Vladimir Putin in Russia last September, and Putin suggested afterwards that his nation could help Pyongyang build satellites.
Seoul and Washington have both subsequently accused Pyongyang of shipping weapons to Moscow, with South Korea saying earlier this year that Pyongyang had sent thousands of containers of weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.
A group of Russian engineers entered North Korea to help with the launch preparations, Yonhap reported Sunday, citing a government official.
North Korea claims the "Malligyong-1" satellite it put into orbit in November is successfully functioning, but Seoul's intelligence agency has cast down on this claim.
The North's two failed attempts last year included one in May which failed due to the "abnormal" startup of its second-stage engine, Pyongyang state media said at the time, and one in August which was attributed to an error in the "emergency blasting system".
Seoul's National Intelligence Service collected and analysed debris from one of Pyongyang's failed launches earlier last year, finding it had no military utility.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
More Stories From World
-
UN agency says survivors 'unlikely' from Papua New Guinea landslide3 minutes ago
-
'Dream come true' as Uganda prepare for first cricket World Cup13 minutes ago
-
'We're leaving': Brazilians pack up after repeat floods13 minutes ago
-
Israel slammed over Rafah strikes33 minutes ago
-
State of emergency lifted in New Caledonia43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Belgium Tuesday53 minutes ago
-
10,000 demonstrate in Paris against Israeli Gaza offensive53 minutes ago
-
Zelensky urges allies to use 'all means' to force Russia into peace talks53 minutes ago
-
Fans' tears flow as 'legend' Nadal bows out at French Open7 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 5th update8 hours ago
-
Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after likely French Open farewell9 hours ago
-
Macron calls far-right rise an 'ill wind' for Europe9 hours ago