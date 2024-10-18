N. Korea Sending 'large-scale' Troop Deployment To Russia, Seoul Spy Agency Says
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) North Korea has decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already in Russia's Far East and undergoing training, Seoul's spy agency said Friday.
The National Intelligence Service released detailed satellite images it said showed the first deployment of elite North Korean special forces soldiers being moved by Russian military vessels to Vladivostok.
Seoul's spy agency said that between October 8 and 13, it had detected "North Korea transported its special forces to Russia via a Russian Navy transport ship, confirming the start of North Korea's military participation" in Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The first contingent of troops -- which South Korean media said were from an elite unit under North Korea's Special Operations Forces, also known as the "Storm Corps" -- are currently stationed in military bases across Russia's Far East.
