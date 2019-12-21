UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Slams US Official's Remarks On Human Rights Violations In Country - Ministry

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:50 AM

N. Korea Slams US Official's Remarks on Human Rights Violations in Country - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The United States' accusations of human rights violations in North Korea only "pour oil over burning fire" and will aggravate the situation on the peninsula, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On Thursday, commenting on the recent North Korea human rights resolution adopted by the United Nations, US Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro said in an interview with the Voice of America broadcaster that he was concerned about human rights situation in North Korea. He added that the country as a human rights violator should change its behavior.

"It is a revelation of the inveterate repugnancy towards our system and a grave political provocation against our state  ... Such malicious words which came at this time when the DPRK-U.

S. relations are reaching a highly delicate point will only produce a result of further aggravating the already tense situation on the Korean peninsula, like pouring oil over burning fire," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

The diplomat also added that the US official should not intervene in the country's domestic affairs or "it will be made to pay dearly for such an act."

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemns systematic gross violations of human rights in and by North Korea without a vote. Dozens of countries, including the United States backed the document, while Pyongyang rejected it. Though such resolutions are non-binding, they can carry political weight.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Fire United Nations Democracy Vote Oil Pyongyang United States North Korea Weight

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 December 2019

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

11 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

11 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

11 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.