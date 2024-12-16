N. Korea State Media Slams South's Yoon As 'ringleader Of Rebellion'
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) North Korean state media on Monday issued its first report on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, dubbing him a "ringleader of rebellion" for having launched a bid to impose martial law.
Nearly two days after the impeachment vote, the dispatch from the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) did not provide any quotes from North Korean officials, who have been relatively tight-lipped over the South's political turmoil.
Less than a dozen sentences long, the KCNA report gave a brief outline of the events surrounding Yoon's impeachment, claiming he had attempted to shift responsibility for the "foolish emergency martial law declaration" onto opposition parties.
"The investigation into puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, the ringleader of rebellion, and his accomplices is under way," KCNA said.
"The puppet Constitutional Court will finally decide" on whether to remove Yoon, it added.
North Korean state media often refers to the South's leaders and institutions as being a "puppet" of its treaty ally, the United States.
KCNA did not comment on the December 3 martial law declaration until about a week later, describing the South as being "in chaos" over the order.
Relations between the two Koreas have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles in violation of UN sanctions.
It also has been bombarding the South with trash-carrying balloons since May, in what it says is retaliation for anti-Pyongyang propaganda missives sent North by activists.
North Korea has become one of the most vocal and important backers of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, with Washington and Seoul accusing it of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow.
des/mlm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
North Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'5 minutes ago
-
N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'5 minutes ago
-
Five years on from the pandemic, long Covid keeps lives on hold5 minutes ago
-
Libya farmer breaks new ground with outlier date variety5 minutes ago
-
W.Africa bloc gives military leaders more time to stay55 minutes ago
-
Hundreds feared dead on Mayotte after Cyclone Chido1 hour ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st T20 scores1 hour ago
-
At least three killed as Cyclone Chido crosses Mozambique2 hours ago
-
Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat2 hours ago
-
Rain wipes out session on day three of NZ-England Test3 hours ago
-
Francis celebrates mega-mass in first-ever papal visit to Corsica9 hours ago
-
Amorim says no disciplinary issues after Rashford, Garnacho left out of Manchester derby9 hours ago