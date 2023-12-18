Open Menu

N Korea Test-fires Most Advanced ICBM With US In Range

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

N Korea test-fires most advanced ICBM with US in range

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) North Korea on Monday test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the United States, extending a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year and triggering further international condemnation.

South Korea said the North fired an ICBM that used solid fuel, which makes missiles easier to transport and faster to fire than liquid-fuelled versions.

Monday's launch was the third time the North had tested a solid-fuel ICBM, after launches in April and July, which analysts said signalled consistent efforts to improve the technology.

North Korea had said the previous two were "Hwasong-18" missiles but did not immediately comment on Monday's launch.

The United States, South Korea and Japan all quickly condemned the missile test, stating it was in breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions and would make the Korean peninsula less secure.

Related Topics

Fire Technology United Nations Condemnation Japan South Korea United States North Korea April July All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 day ago
Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

1 day ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

1 day ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1 day ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

1 day ago

More Stories From World