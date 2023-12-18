N Korea test-fires most advanced ICBM with US in range

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) North Korea on Monday test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the United States, extending a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year and triggering further international condemnation.

South Korea said the North fired an ICBM that used solid fuel, which makes missiles easier to transport and faster to fire than liquid-fuelled versions.

Monday's launch was the third time the North had tested a solid-fuel ICBM, after launches in April and July, which analysts said signalled consistent efforts to improve the technology.

North Korea had said the previous two were "Hwasong-18" missiles but did not immediately comment on Monday's launch.

The United States, South Korea and Japan all quickly condemned the missile test, stating it was in breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions and would make the Korean peninsula less secure.