N. Korea Tested 'Detonation Device' In Possible Preparation For 7th Nuclear Test - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) North Korea has tested a "detonation device" in what is believed to be preparation for its seventh nuclear test, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a south Korean presidential official.

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, including a presumed intercontinental ballistic missile.

Seoul does not believe that its northern neighbor will conduct a nuclear test in the next day or two, but it suggests it can "certainly" take place after that, the news agency said, citing Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office.

