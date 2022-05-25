N. Korea Tested 'Detonation Device' in Possible Preparation for 7th Nuclear Test - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) North Korea has tested a "detonation device" in what is believed to be preparation for its seventh nuclear test, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a south Korean presidential official.

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, including a presumed intercontinental ballistic missile.

Seoul does not believe that its northern neighbor will conduct a nuclear test in the next day or two, but it suggests it can "certainly" take place after that, the news agency said, citing Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office.