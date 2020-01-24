UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea To Receive US$42 Mln To Fight Tuberculosis, Malaria: Report

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

N. Korea to receive US$42 mln to fight tuberculosis, malaria: report

The Global Fund, an organization set up to fight epidemic diseases, will provide US$42 million to help North Korea fight tuberculosis and malaria, according to the Voice of America on Friday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Global Fund, an organization set up to fight epidemic diseases, will provide US$42 million to help North Korea fight tuberculosis and malaria, according to the Voice of America on Friday.

In an email sent to the VOA,the Global Fund said it has agreed with Pyongyang over the financial support, and it began to make the payment of the fund to the North.

The Switzerland-headquartered Global Fund has provided more than $100 million to North Korea to help cure those diagnosed with tuberculosis and malaria since 2010.

The organization stopped delivering funds to the North in 2018, citing lack of transparency in the use of the funds and suspected effectiveness of the funds. But it approved the resumption of support in September last year.

Related Topics

Cure Pyongyang North Korea September 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

5 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

5 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

5 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

5 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.