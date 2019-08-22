UrduPoint.com
N. Korea To Send Foreign Minister To UNGA In Bid To Resolve Settlement Deadlock - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:10 AM

N. Korea to Send Foreign Minister to UNGA in Bid to Resolve Settlement Deadlock - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) North Korea will send its Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to the UN General Assembly in New York in September in an attempt to give an impetus to the stalled denuclearization process, local media reported Thursday, citing a source.

Ri will deliver a speech to participants of the event, the Yonhap news Agency reported.

The source noted that the foreign minister might also meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during his trip to the United States, the media said.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was committed to resolving disagreements through dialogue, noting that Pyongyang was not interested in negotiations accompanied by military threats.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has been engaged in dialogue to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula with US President Donald Trump for over a year. However, the talks reached a deadlock in February as the two leaders' summit in Vietnam ended abruptly without any agreement.

In late June, Kim and Trump met again to agree on resuming the dialogue and holding working-level consultations. However, the tensions around North Korea have still been mounting over the past months amid multiple weapons tests by Pyongyang and the US-South Korean military drills, which took place earlier in August and were met with criticism from North Korea.

