N. Korea Toughens Border Control With China to Ward Off COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) North Korea imposes stricter control on its border with China in an attempt to prevent the coronavirus from seeping into the country, while still officially maintaining zero COVID-19 tally, South Korean media reported Wednesday.

Stricter measures are taken to disinfect vehicles and people entering North Korea through the northern border, Yonhap news agency reports.

Inspections of wild animals, birds and unidentified objects are also taking place.

North Korea claims to be free of the COVID-19 virus but has been imposing tough measures in handling the global pandemic. Tight border controls have been in place since early last year.