N. Korea unlikely to test-fire SLBM around October anniv.: defense minister nominee

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :North Korea has not shown signs of preparations to fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) anytime soon and chances of an SLBM launch on the occasion of October's founding anniversary of the Workers' Party appear low, defense minister nominee Gen. Suh Wook said Monday.

Suh made the comment in written answers to questions from lawmakers for his National Assembly confirmation hearing slated for Wednesday amid speculation that the North could test-fire an SLBM around the party's 75th anniversary on Oct. 10.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a New Year's message that he would show off a new strategic weapon. Experts have said that it would be either a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or an SLBM or a submarine capable of firing SLBMs.

"As of now, no signs indicating imminent firings of an SLBM have been detected," Suh said in an answer to questions by lawmakers.

In consideration of the preparation period left until the anniversary, the nominee said he sees "slim chances" that the communist country would take a provocative action with the SLBM around the time.

Earlier this month, the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said that a satellite image may indicate preparations for an SLBM test, pointing to the presence of vessels at North Korea's Sinpo shipyard on the east coast, including one that resembles those previously used to tow the test stand barge out to sea.

"Rather than preparations for an SLBM launch, the move is presumed to be part of recovery work from damage by recent typhoons," Suh said.

North Korea is believed to have been on course to develop a new SLBM, though it is yet to reach the level of mass production or deployment, according to the nominee.

But Pyongyang "continues to push for beefing up capabilities of its submarines capable of carrying SLBMs," the nominee noted.

South Korean intelligence authorities have said they have been closely monitoring the North's activities regarding preparations for the launching of a new submarine, believed to be a 3,000-ton one, which is capable of carrying three SLBMs. The new submarine has been under construction at its naval base in Sinpo.

Suh, who currently serves as the Army Chief of Staff, was nominated as a new defense ministry last month to replace Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.