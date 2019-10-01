UrduPoint.com
N. Korea, US Agree To Hold Working Negotiations On October 5 - N. Korean Senior Official

Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:20 PM

N. Korea, US Agree to Hold Working Negotiations on October 5 - N. Korean Senior Official

Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that North Korea and Washington were preparing for working negotiations on denuclearization.

He also noted that Pyongyang and Washington could discuss the possibility to organize the fourth meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The Korean and the US sides have agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5, following preliminary contacts on October 4," Choe said, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency.

"I expect these working negotiations to give an impetus to positive development of the North Korean-US relations," Choe added.

