N. Korean Defense Minister Calls Russia's Shoigu's Visit Significant Moment - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam called the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu a "significant occasion" that shows "militant unity" of the armies and people of the two countries, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

"Kang Sun Nam made a speech at the reception (of Shoigu) ... Sergei Shoigu's visit will serve as a significant occasion in demonstrating the might of the militant unity of the armies and peoples of the two countries, established in the historic struggle against the common enemy and further consolidated in the common front against the hostile forces' moves for a war of aggression," the report said.

Current international military and political situation requires the militaries of the two countries "to resolutely stand against" the US pursuit for "world supremacy" and further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the KCNA added.

Kang also expressed his full support to Russian army and people in their fight for sovereignty and security, the report also stated.

Shoigu thanked North Korea for a warm reception and said that Russia is ready to increase cooperation with Pyongyang that meets interests of the two countries.

