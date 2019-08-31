UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Diplomat Says Pompeo's Comment On 'Rogue' Pyongyang May Stifle Dialogue With US

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

N. Korean Diplomat Says Pompeo's Comment on 'Rogue' Pyongyang May Stifle Dialogue With US

Recent remarks made by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on North Korea's "rogue behavior" make future dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang difficult, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Recent remarks made by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on North Korea's "rogue behavior" make future dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang difficult, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Pompeo said Washington could not ignore North Korea's "rogue behavior" and listed the country among several others as a challenge that Washington faced.

"Pompeo has gone so far in his language and it made the opening of the expected DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations more difficult ... Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far," Choe said, as cited by North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has been engaged in dialogue with US President Donald Trump to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for over a year. However, the talks reached a deadlock in February when a summit between the two leaders in Vietnam ended abruptly without any agreement.

In late June, Kim and Trump met again to agree on resuming the dialogue and holding working-level consultations. However, the tensions around North Korea have still been mounting over the past months amid weapons tests by Pyongyang and US-South Korean military drills, which took place earlier in August and were met with criticism from North Korea.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Pyongyang North Korea Vietnam Kim Jong February June August All From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

DHQ hospital providing all facilities to patients: ..

36 seconds ago

Kashmir resolution through dialogue better for Ind ..

37 seconds ago

Eight bodies of Kohistan accident recovered: Commi ..

39 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament to start fro ..

40 seconds ago

132-kV grid station inaugurated in Bahawalnagar

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.