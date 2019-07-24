UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized By N. Korea To Return Home After Check

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:41 PM

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by N. Korea to Return Home After Check

Pyongyang expects the recently seized Russian fishing vessel and its crew to return to Russia after a check, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Pyongyang expects the recently seized Russian fishing vessel and its crew to return to Russia after a check, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

North Korean border guards seized the Xiang Hai Lin 8 vessel, belonging to the North-East Fishing Company, and its 17-member crew, including two South Korean citizens, early on July 17. According to Pyongyang, the vessel, sailing under the flag of South Korea, had entered North Korean territorial waters, and the captain had acknowledged it.

"North Korean border guards are conducting a check. The consul of the Russian Embassy in North Korea has been briefed on the incident," the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Taking into consideration good relations between Russia and North Korea, we expect that the sailors and the vessel will be sent to Russia after the check," the embassy added.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang is making effort to resolve the situation and enable the return of the vessel and its crew.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Pyongyang South Korea North Korea July Border

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

4 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

20 seconds ago

Bangladesh name extra bowler to beat heat in Sri L ..

22 seconds ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been ..

24 seconds ago

Saudi Red Crescent to serve pilgrims during year h ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.