N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by N. Korea to Return Home After Check

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Pyongyang expects the recently seized Russian fishing vessel and its crew to return to Russia after a check, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

North Korean border guards seized the Xiang Hai Lin 8 vessel, belonging to the North-East Fishing Company, and its 17-member crew, including two South Korean citizens, early on July 17. According to Pyongyang, the vessel, sailing under the flag of South Korea, had entered North Korean territorial waters, and the captain had acknowledged it.

"North Korean border guards are conducting a check. The consul of the Russian Embassy in North Korea has been briefed on the incident," the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Taking into consideration good relations between Russia and North Korea, we expect that the sailors and the vessel will be sent to Russia after the check," the embassy added.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang is making effort to resolve the situation and enable the return of the vessel and its crew.