UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Foreign Ministry Congratulates Russia On 72nd Anniversary Of Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

N. Korean Foreign Ministry Congratulates Russia on 72nd Anniversary of Bilateral Relations

The North Korean Foreign Ministry congratulated Russia on the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and expressed a commitment to the further development of bilateral cooperation

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The North Korean Foreign Ministry congratulated Russia on the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and expressed a commitment to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

"The unshakable position of the North Korean government is to constantly strengthen and develop strategic and traditionally friendly relations between North Korea and Russia in accordance with the requirements of a new era at a new high level," the statement said.

The ministry noted the importance of personal efforts of the two countries' leaders in developing bilateral relations.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry also wished Russia a great success in building a strong state and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Pyongyang North Korea Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Says North Korean Military Parade 'Common Pr ..

4 seconds ago

Russia, China to Hold Inter-Parliamentary Commissi ..

6 seconds ago

Law Minister directs officials to propose amendmen ..

9 seconds ago

Saqr Ghobash, foreign ambassadors discuss ways of ..

50 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop ‘biodegra ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s non-oil external trade reaches AED551 ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.