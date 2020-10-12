N. Korean Foreign Ministry Congratulates Russia on 72nd Anniversary of Bilateral Relations

The North Korean Foreign Ministry congratulated Russia on the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and expressed a commitment to the further development of bilateral cooperation

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The North Korean Foreign Ministry congratulated Russia on the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and expressed a commitment to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

"The unshakable position of the North Korean government is to constantly strengthen and develop strategic and traditionally friendly relations between North Korea and Russia in accordance with the requirements of a new era at a new high level," the statement said.

The ministry noted the importance of personal efforts of the two countries' leaders in developing bilateral relations.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry also wished Russia a great success in building a strong state and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.