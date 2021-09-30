N. Korean Leader Rejects US Dialogue Proposal, Calls It Cover of Hostile Attitude -Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected the US proposal on dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The United States has condemned the recent missile tests conducted by North Korea but stressed that it was open to the possibility of an end-of-war declaration between North and South Korea such as that proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly.