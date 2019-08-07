UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Leader Views Recent Missile Tests As Response To US-S. Korean Drills - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:20 AM

N. Korean Leader Views Recent Missile Tests as Response to US-S. Korean Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the recent missile tests of his country as a warning to the United States and South Korea in response to their joint military drills, local media reported on Wednesday.

Kim also highly appreciated the fact that the demonstration fire had been successful, the Korean Central news Agency reported.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had twice launched unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan. Before that Pyongyang had already conducted three short-range missile tests within less than two weeks.

The United States and South Korea began their annual military exercises on Monday. The exercises were kept low-key after North Korea warned the drills could derail nuclear negotiations.

Related Topics

Fire Nuclear Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Media

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

4 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

5 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

5 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

5 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

6 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.