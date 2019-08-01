N. Korean man crosses border into South: Yonhap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A North Korean man crossed the border into South Korea and was in Seoul's custody early Thursday, the Yonhap news agency quoted the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

There was no immediate word on the man's identity.