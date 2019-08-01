N. Korean man crosses DMZ into South: military

A North Korean man has crossed the demilitarised zone into South Korea and was in Seoul's custody early Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said

There was no immediate word on the man's identity or the reasons for his apparent defection across the heavily fortified border.

The military said the man was spotted moving towards the South after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) late on Wednesday night.

"The military has obtained custody of a person in accordance with procedures," the JCS said in a brief statement.

"The unidentified person is a North Korean man and the relevant government agency is questioning him on how he crossed the border and his motives," it added.