UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Man Crosses DMZ Into South: Military

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:09 PM

N. Korean man crosses DMZ into South: military

A North Korean man has crossed the demilitarised zone into South Korea and was in Seoul's custody early Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A North Korean man has crossed the demilitarised zone into South Korea and was in Seoul's custody early Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

There was no immediate word on the man's identity or the reasons for his apparent defection across the heavily fortified border.

The military said the man was spotted moving towards the South after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) late on Wednesday night.

"The military has obtained custody of a person in accordance with procedures," the JCS said in a brief statement.

"The unidentified person is a North Korean man and the relevant government agency is questioning him on how he crossed the border and his motives," it added.

Related Topics

Man Seoul South Korea Border Government

Recent Stories

Asia markets down after mixed messages from Fed 01 ..

4 minutes ago

Palau tells Australia to step-up on climate

43 seconds ago

Brazil tribal chief's body to be exhumed for autop ..

46 seconds ago

Johnson faces UK election test as Brexit battle lo ..

49 seconds ago

England seek a 'double' as Australia eye Ashes his ..

55 seconds ago

Lawmakers with serious disabilities take seats in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.