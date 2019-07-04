UrduPoint.com
N. Korean Military Head, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation In Pyongyang

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) North Korean Defense Minister Hyon Yong Chol and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the implementation of a bilateral cooperation plan at a meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday.

"The visit of the Russian Defense Ministry delegation is being carried out in the significant period when Russian- Korean friendly relations are developing from day to day under the profound attention of the two countries' supreme leaders," Ho said at the opening of the meeting.

Fomin, in his turn, said the visit had become an important "moment of demonstration of an unbreakable strength of Russian-Korean friendship and development of bilateral military relations."

Ho expressed hope that the talks and visit to a military base had allowed the Russian delegation to get an idea of what North Korea is.

The Russian deputy defense minister thanked Ho for the invitation to visit North Korea and noted that the two countries had a cooperation plan.

"I hope that this plan will develop. We have a whole range of measures that we are taking. We are holding exchanges between the Joint Staff, as well as exchanges between delegations and higher military educational institutions of North Korea and Russia," Fomin added.

On Wednesday, Fomin discussed activation of bilateral relations with his counterpart, Kim Hyong Ryong, and observed a drill by the special operations forces of one of the North Korean military bases.

