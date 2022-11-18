TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The intercontinental ballistic missile, that was launched by North Korea earlier in the day, could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the United States if it had been launched on a different trajectory, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Friday.

"If we calculate based on the trajectory of the intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea today, the range could have exceeded 15,000 kilometers, which includes US territory," Hamada told a briefing.