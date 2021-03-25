(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The recent launches of two ballistic missiles by North Korea demonstrate the threat posed by Pyongyang's armament program to the neighboring countries, US Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson, Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, said.

In the early hours of Thursday, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, sparking concern in South Korea and Japan.

"We are aware of North Korean missile launches this morning into the East Sea [Sea of Japan]. We will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. This activity highlights the threat that North Korea's illicit weapons program poses to its neighbors and the international community," Kafka said in a statement.

He also reaffirmed the US commitment to ensuring the security of South Korea and Japan.