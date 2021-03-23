N. Korean National Extradited to US Over Scheme to Lauder Money - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A North Korean national has been extradited to the United States for his role in laundering money in the US financial system to provide the North Korean government with luxury items, the US Department of Justice said on Monday.

"After nearly two years of legal proceedings, Mun Chol Myong (Mun), 55, a national of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has been extradited to the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release. "This case represents the first ever extradition to the United States of a DPRK national. Mun is accused of laundering money through the US financial system as part of a scheme to provide luxury items to the DPRK.

"

From April 2013 to November 2018, Mun violated US and UN sanctions by laundering up to $1.5 million in banks on behalf of North Korean entities, the release said.

The Justice Department said Mun had ties to North Korea's main intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, which is designated by the Untied States and the United Nations.

The release did not disclose where Mun was extradited from but it noted that he faces six counts of money laundering in the United States and has already made his initial appearance in Federal court.