N. Korean Officials to Allot Funds, Send Food to Kaesong Due to COVID Isolation -Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting of the Executive Policy Council of the Workers' Party of Korea has ordered comprehensive assistance be provided to the city of Kaesong, as it has been isolated over coronavirus concerns, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday

Last week, the authorities declared a state of emergency and introduced a lockdown in the city after the first suspected case of the coronavirus was registered

According to the news agency, the ruling party's Central Committee has decided to allocate funds to the city to stabilize the living conditions of its citizens, as well as supply it with food.

In late July, North Korea reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, as a defector who arrived in Kaesong from South Korea earlier in the month was showing COVID-19 symptoms. North Korea then strengthened its anti-coronavirus measures and sealed off the entire city of Kaesong despite the fact that Seoul claimed that the defector was not infected with COVID-19.

North Korea has not since registered any coronavirus cases on its soil, according to Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party.