N. Korean Poachers Act With Acquiescence of N. Korean State Institutions- Russian Diplomat

(@imziishan)

North Korean fishers engage in poaching in Russia's territorial waters with silent agreement of North Korean state institutions, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korean fishers engage in poaching in Russia's territorial waters with silent agreement of North Korean state institutions, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"That's a shame that illegal bioresource catching which is, on top of everything, large-scale and includes banned fishing equipment is being conducted by [North] Korean citizens not only in our economic zone, but often in our territorial waters, with the acquiescence of some of the North Korean state institutions," Matsegora said, noting that these incidents have changed the attitude of residents of Russia's Primorsky Krai toward their North Korean neighbors.

Over the past two months, Russian border guards detained North Korean poachers in Primorsky Krai four times, detaining dozens of people each time.