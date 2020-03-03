UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean State Media Confirms Pyongyang Held Long-Range Artillery Strike Drills On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

N. Korean State Media Confirms Pyongyang Held Long-Range Artillery Strike Drills on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday supervised "firepower strike drill" of the armed forces' long-range artillery sub-units, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang had fired two unidentified projectiles from the region near the city of Wonsan into the Sea of Japan following a months-long hiatus. According to the South Korean military, the projectiles flew 240 kilometers (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometers.

According to the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA), the North Korean leader expressed his satisfaction with the level of combat readiness of the artillery forces.

Kim reiterated his intention to further strengthen the combat readiness of the country's armed forces and noted that military power and the power of deterrence were necessary for the victory of socialism.

The North Korean nuclear program has long been on of the main stumbling blocks for the peace settlement on the peninsula. The United States has been engaged in resolving the issue.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions. North Korean claimed that the US had not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatened to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the US administration offers more acceptable terms.

In early January, Kim stated that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.

Related Topics

Nuclear Threatened Wonsan Pyongyang Japan United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong January October Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 3, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

11 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.