N. Korean Test Of Likely Hypersonic Missile Fails: Seoul Military Official
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:31 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) North Korea test-fired what appeared to be a hypersonic missile on Wednesday, but the launch ended in a mid-air explosion, an official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The early morning launch came just hours after Pyongyang sent another flurry of trash-bearing balloons southward, this time forcing a three-hour halt to flights in and out of South Korea's Incheon airport.
The missile took off from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 5:30 am (2030 GMT) and South Korean and US intelligence agencies were conducting a detailed analysis, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The JCS official said the test of what appeared to be a hypersonic missile ended in failure after a journey of some 250 kilometers.
More smoke than usual appeared to emanate from the missile, raising the possibility of combustion issues, the official said, adding it may have been powered by solid propellants.
Japan also confirmed the launch, with its coast guard saying the missile splashed down in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
"Vessels please be careful about information to come and refrain from approaching if fallen objects are spotted, and report relevant information to the coast guard," it said on its website.
The test follows North Korea launching hundreds more trash-carrying balloons southward on Monday and Tuesday, the latest in a series of border barrages that have sparked a tit-for-tat propaganda campaign.
- Flights suspended -
Seoul's military said the balloons were carrying "mostly paper waste" that posed no safety risk to the public.
But the latest batch of North Korean balloons disrupted takeoffs and landings at Incheon International Airport, an official told AFP.
Both domestic and international flight arrivals and departures "were suspended ... from 1:46 am (1646 GMT) to 4:43 am," an Incheon International Airport Corporation official said.
"At around 4:08 am, it was confirmed that a trash-carrying balloon had fallen near Gate 248 of T2, and military authorities collected it. The airport is operating as normal since 4:44 a.m," the official added.
Pyongyang has already sent more than a thousand balloons carrying trash in what it says is retaliation for balloons carrying propaganda criticising Kim's rule floated north by activists.
In response, Seoul has fully suspended a tension-reducing military deal and restarted some propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers along the border.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan slams UNSC for ignoring Hindutva terrorism and people's plight in occupied Palestine, Kashm ..14 seconds ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters24 seconds ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters32 seconds ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange freed in US plea deal41 seconds ago
-
King Charles hails ties as Japan royals make UK state visit50 seconds ago
-
From fighting boys to Saudi Olympic history for female taekwondo star59 seconds ago
-
VW to invest $5 bn to start joint venture with EV maker Rivian11 minutes ago
-
Russia to block dozens of EU media outlets in 'retaliatory' move21 minutes ago
-
Chanel shows at Paris Opera as it seeks new designer41 minutes ago
-
Tokyo markets open higher41 minutes ago
-
UK faces strained finances after election41 minutes ago
-
US stocks mixed while Europe slips on renewed French vote fears51 minutes ago