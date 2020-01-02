(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :North Korea is required to contribute US$185,076 to the U.N. budget for this year, the 132nd-largest amount among the 193 member countries, a recent U.N. report showed.

The amount accounts for 0.006 percent of the total budget set at $3.08 billion, according to U.N. data released on its website.

The United States comes first with $678.

61 million, and South Korea ranked 11th with $69.93 million.

North Korea had maintained a quota of 0.03 to 0.05 percent of the total budget until 1998, but the figure has dipped since 1999.

Member states are obliged to pay the expenses of the U.N. every year as apportioned by the General Assembly. The assembly determines the amount of each member's contribution every three years based on national income, foreign debt and other economic indicators.