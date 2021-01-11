UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Elected As Secretary General Of Ruling Workers' Party - KCNA

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:00 AM

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Elected as Secretary General of Ruling Workers' Party - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea has elected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un as the general secretary of the party following the decision to change the party's Executive Policy Council into Secretariat, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

Earlier, the congress reverted the Executive Policy Council to Secretariat, undoing the 2016 decision that created the council.

According to the KCNA, the congress adopted the decision unanimously, giving Kim the same title as his father and grandfather had before him.

The North Korean supreme leader is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, the marshal of the Korean People's Army, the chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission, a member of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, and the head of the State Affairs Commission.

Related Topics

Army Same Kim Jong Congress 2016

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

9 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.