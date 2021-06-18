UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea's Kim Mentions Need To Prepare For Dialogue, Confrontation With US - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

N. Korea's Kim Mentions Need to Prepare for Dialogue, Confrontation With US - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has outlined Pyongyang's approach toward the United States under the administration of President Joe Biden, stressing the need for both dialogue and confrontation, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

During the third-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Thursday, Kim provided a detailed analysis of the news US administration's policy toward North Korea, while also outlining Pyongyang's strategic and tactical countermeasures.

On May 21, Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit in Washington, where they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and coordination on the issue of North Korea. Biden said he would be willing to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader if Pyongyang commits itself to denuclearization.

Related Topics

Washington Pyongyang United States North Korea Kim Jong May

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

4 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

3 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

3 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.