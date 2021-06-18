MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has outlined Pyongyang's approach toward the United States under the administration of President Joe Biden, stressing the need for both dialogue and confrontation, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

During the third-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Thursday, Kim provided a detailed analysis of the news US administration's policy toward North Korea, while also outlining Pyongyang's strategic and tactical countermeasures.

On May 21, Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit in Washington, where they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and coordination on the issue of North Korea. Biden said he would be willing to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader if Pyongyang commits itself to denuclearization.