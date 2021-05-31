North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not appeared in public for the last 24 days, which is his longest absence this year, spokeswoman for the South Korean Ministry of Unification Lee Jong-joo said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not appeared in public for the last 24 days, which is his longest absence this year, spokeswoman for the South Korean Ministry of Unification Lee Jong-joo said on Monday.

According to Seoul, the North Korean leader was last seen in public on May 6 when he held a photo session with the members of the military's families following an arts performance.

"There have been no reports of leader Kim Jong-un's public activity for 24 days since May 6 ..

. This is the longest period featuring no public activity this year," Lee said at a briefing when asked about Kim's absence.

The official, however, refrained from commenting on possible reasons for Kim's absence.

Media has repeatedly reported on periods when the North Korean leader was absent from public view. In particular, his 20-day absence last spring sparked worldwide speculation over his health, with media alleging he had heart surgery. After that, he did not make any public appearances from October 22 to November 16.