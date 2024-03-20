N. Korea's Kim Oversees Hypersonic Missile Engine Test: State Media
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful test of a solid-fuel engine for a "new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile", Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.
The test was carried out on Tuesday by the North's Missile Administration at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest of the country, according to the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).
"A ground jet test of a solid-fuel engine for new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile, which is of another strategic value," KCNA said.
The North Korean leader said the "military strategic value of this weapon system is appreciated as important as ICBM", it added, referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Kim also said that the test had helped "confirm the timetable for completing" the new missile system, without giving further details.
Pyongyang said late last year that it had conducted a series of ground tests for a new type of solid-fuel engine for its intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro
More Stories From World
-
Supreme Court lifts hold on contentious Texas immigration law1 minute ago
-
Australia defends US ambassador after Trump threat11 minutes ago
-
Biden says Trump hates Latinos, in pitch for key vote21 minutes ago
-
Police seek charges over Bolsonaro's fake Covid certificate1 hour ago
-
14 killed, 37 injured in north China road tunnel accident1 hour ago
-
DR Congo reporter freed from jail after six months1 hour ago
-
Tennis rallies around Sabalenka at Miami Open after boyfriend's death1 hour ago
-
Senegal heads for wide open presidential poll Sunday2 hours ago
-
Returning Halep rails at Wozniacki after 'cheat' comments2 hours ago
-
Rural clinic offers respite for priced out Zimbabwean patients2 hours ago
-
‘Sirens are blaring’: UN climate report says 2023 was ‘off the charts’2 hours ago
-
Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on2 hours ago