N. Korea's Kim Oversees Hypersonic Missile Engine Test: State Media

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful test of a solid-fuel engine for a "new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile", Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

The test was carried out on Tuesday by the North's Missile Administration at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest of the country, according to the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

"A ground jet test of a solid-fuel engine for new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile, which is of another strategic value," KCNA said.

The North Korean leader said the "military strategic value of this weapon system is appreciated as important as ICBM", it added, referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim also said that the test had helped "confirm the timetable for completing" the new missile system, without giving further details.

Pyongyang said late last year that it had conducted a series of ground tests for a new type of solid-fuel engine for its intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs).

