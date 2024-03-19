N. Korea's Kim Oversees 'super-large' Rocket Launcher Drills
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw firing drills involving "newly-equipped super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media said Tuesday, a day after Seoul said Pyongyang had fired several short-range ballistic missiles
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw firing drills involving "newly-equipped super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media said Tuesday, a day after Seoul said Pyongyang had fired several short-range ballistic missiles.
The United States and South Korea wrapped up one of their major annual joint military exercises last week, prompting angry retorts and live-fire drills from nuclear-armed Pyongyang, which condemns all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion.
Seoul's military said Monday it had detected the launch of "multiple short-range ballistic missiles" by the North, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the South Korean capital for talks.
The super-large multiple rocket launcher, referred to as KN-25 by the Seoul-Washington military, is a short-range ballistic missile, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
The North has claimed the weapon has the capability to be equipped with a tactical nuclear warhead.
Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim guided the drills on Monday that tested the "real war capabilities" of 600 millimetre multiple rocket launchers as he stressed the importance of "war preparations".
The drills also involved simulating an aerial explosion of a shell from the super-large multiple rocket launcher at a predetermined altitude above the target, KNCA said.
Kim said the multiple rocket launcher would help the North "block and suppress the possiblity of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy", according to the report.
During the drills, North Korean artillerymen "demonstrated their excellent crack-shot artillery marksmanship and prompt and thorough combat readiness," it added.
"Massive shells of super-large multiple rocket launchers, which were fired from the sharp gun barrels like lava, flew to the target with the flame of annihilating the enemy," it said.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From World
-
Washington will not let Ukraine fail, US defence chief vows54 minutes ago
-
Egypt's Sisi congratulates Putin on election win54 minutes ago
-
Qatar 'cautiously optimistic' as Gaza truce talks progress1 hour ago
-
Macron vows 'unprecedented operation' against drugs in Marseille2 hours ago
-
Floundering Granada hire Sandoval in bid to escape relegation2 hours ago
-
US linguist couple map fantasy languages for the screen2 hours ago
-
Two police among 6 killed as truck rams into Spanish checkpoint2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University, Beijing2 hours ago
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Israel may be using starvation as 'weapon of war': UN2 hours ago
-
China stands ready to develop five corridors to build upgraded CPEC: Lin Jian2 hours ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail3 hours ago