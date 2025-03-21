Open Menu

N. Korea's Kim Oversees Test Of Latest Anti-aircraft Missile System: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM

N. Korea's Kim oversees test of latest anti-aircraft missile system: state media

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) North Korea test-fired its latest anti-aircraft missile system in a drill watched by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Friday, as the nuclear-armed state lashed out at US-South Korea joint drills.

The launch proved the system's "combat fast response", the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) said, and came a day after South Korea wrapped up a major annual joint military exercise with the United States, known as Freedom Shield.

The North -- which attacked its neighbour in 1950, triggering the Korean War -- has long been infuriated by any military exercises between the United States and the South, which it claims are rehearsals for invasion.

Kim praised the latest anti-aircraft system, saying North Korea's army would be "equipped with another major defence weapon system with laudable combat performance," KCNA wrote.

It did not specify where the test took place.

Seoul said last week the North fired "multiple unidentified ballistic missiles" after it began the joint drills involving US soldiers stationed in South Korea.

In a separate statement Thursday, an unnamed spokesperson for the North's defence ministry denounced the military exercise as "no more than a rehearsal of war of aggression".

Pyongyang also carried out a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea in late February, which it said showed off "counterattack capabilities".

The most recent Freedom Shield exercise featured a collaborative drill focused on countering weapons of mass destruction, specifically targeting nuclear, chemical, biological, and radioactive threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said that more than 10,000 soldiers from the reclusive North were sent to Russia last year to help it fight a shock Ukrainian offensive into the Kursk border region.

Seoul's spy agency said last month that the North has sent more soldiers to Russia and re-deployed several to the frontline in Kursk.

A report by Seoul's defence ministry said the North was "continuing to provide weapons, ammunition and other military support to Russia following its troop deployment in the Ukraine war".

Ahn Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP that the latest launch appears to be "the testing of weapons for export to Russia to be used in Ukraine".

Pyongyang is using the US-South Korea joint exercises as an excuse to develop and export such weapons to Moscow, he added.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang slammed the United States for "political and military provocations" over the visit of a US Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

9 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

9 hours ago
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

10 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

10 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

10 hours ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

10 hours ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

10 hours ago

More Stories From World