N. Korea's Kim Says Wishes 'good Health' To World's Coronavirus Sufferers
Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:34 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.
"I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus," Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.