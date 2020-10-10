UrduPoint.com
N. Korea's Kim Says Wishes 'good Health' To World's Coronavirus Sufferers

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:34 PM

N. Korea's Kim says wishes 'good health' to world's coronavirus sufferers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.

"I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus," Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

More Stories From World

