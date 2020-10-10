UrduPoint.com
N. Korea's Kim: 'We Will Continue To Strengthen Our Military'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

N. Korea's Kim: 'We will continue to strengthen our military'

Nuclear-armed North Korea will continue to bolster its military, leader Kim Jong Un told a military parade Saturday with talks with the US at a standstill

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Nuclear-armed North Korea will continue to bolster its military, leader Kim Jong Un told a military parade Saturday with talks with the US at a standstill.

"We will continue to strengthen our military for self-defence and deterrence," Kim said in a speech broadcast on state television.

