Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Nuclear-armed North Korea will continue to bolster its military, leader Kim Jong Un told a military parade Saturday with talks with the US at a standstill.

"We will continue to strengthen our military for self-defence and deterrence," Kim said in a speech broadcast on state television.