(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent Chinese President Xi Jinping a letter of condolence over the death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday, citing the letter.

The letter was sent on November 30, KCNA said.

"Kim Jong Un, on behalf of the WPK, the DPRK government and all the Korean people and on his own behalf, expressed deep condolences to the general secretary, the CPC Central Committee, the PRC government, the fraternal Chinese people and the bereaved family of the deceased upon the sad news of the death of Jiang Zemin," KCNA quoted the message.

In the letter, the North Korean leader said that "Jiang Zemin dedicated himself to the strengthening and development of the CPC and the PRC and the happiness of the Chinese people, advanced the important idea of three represents and made a great contribution to the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"

The former Chinese leader "sincerely supported and encouraged the socialist cause of the DPRK people and made positive efforts to consolidate and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship," and "although Jiang Zemin passed away, his feats will be immortal," the letter read.

Jiang passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday. China Central Television reported that the former president suffered from leukemia complicated by multiple organ failure and that it was impossible to save him.

Jiang served as the Chinese president from 1993-2003, general secretary of the Chinese Communist party from 1989-2002, and chaired the country's Central Military Commission from 1989-2004.