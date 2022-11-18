(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The latest launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea "needlessly" heightens tensions and can destabilize regional security, the White House said.

"This launch is ... needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region. This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people. We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," the White House said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, the administration said, adding that "his national security team will continue close consultations with Allies and partners ” building on the President's trilateral meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea."

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement. The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies," the statement read.