N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

Skopje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) North Macedonia appears to be on a collision course with its EU neighbours Greece and Bulgaria, with double-header elections Wednesday likely to return the country's right-wing opposition to power.

The vote could have a major effect on the Balkan country's dream of joining the European Union.

After scoring a landslide win in the first round of presidential elections last month, the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party was heading into the run-off vote and simultaneous parliamentary elections brimming with confidence.

Party chief Hristijan Mickoski has refused to acknowledge the country's new name and a historic agreement with Greece in 2018, which added "North" to its title to settle a long-running dispute and allowed the country to join NATO.

Mickoski has also vowed to stand firm in a tussle with Bulgaria over linguistic and historical issues that has seen Sofia block North Macedonia's EU accession talks for the past two years.

Bulgaria has demanded Skopje change its constitution to acknowledge its Bulgarian minority.

Polls opened at 7:00 am local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday.