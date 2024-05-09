Open Menu

N. Macedonia Set For Rocky Ties With EU Neighbours As Opposition Wins Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM

N. Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbours as opposition wins vote

Skopje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) North Macedonia appeared to be on a collision course with its EU neighbours Greece and Bulgaria, as the nationalist opposition swept parliamentary and presidential elections on Wednesday.

The country's right-wing VMRO-DPMNE party earned an easy victory, with the ruling Social Democrats (SDSM) conceding defeat before any official results were announced.

Fireworks echoed through the capital Skopje as news of the landslide victory spread.

"I congratulate our political opponent VMRO-DPMNE with this victory in the elections," said Dimitar Kovacevski, the former prime minister and leader of the ruling SDSM.

The announcement even came before VMRO-DPMNE's party chief and likely incoming prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski, had time to give his own victory speech.

"We succeeded. Macedonia won. It's a historic win for the people," Mickoski told supporters after the SDSM conceded.

The state election commission later reported that VMRO-DPMNE won at least 59 seats in the 120-seat parliament, with roughly 92 percent of votes counted.

The SDSM won just 19 seats, with the rest divided among a slew of smaller parties.

The nationalist party's success will likely have a major effect on the Balkan country's dream of joining the European Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan European Union Skopje Bulgaria Macedonia Greece Democrats Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

1 hour ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

10 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

10 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

10 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

10 hours ago
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

10 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

10 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

10 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

10 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

10 hours ago
 Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

10 hours ago

More Stories From World