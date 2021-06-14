N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO Summit as Full Member 'Historical Moment'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday hailed the country's maiden participation in the NATO leaders' summit as a full-fledged 30th member of the alliance.

"This is a historical moment for my country.

This is the first NATO summit for North Macedonia as a full member. It is also the first summit for NATO with 30 member countries. This is a great success for both North Macedonia and NATO," Zaev said attending the event in Brussels.

North Macedonia officially joined the alliance in March 2020.