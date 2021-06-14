UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation In NATO Summit As Full Member 'Historical Moment'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO Summit as Full Member 'Historical Moment'

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday hailed the country's maiden participation in the NATO leaders' summit as a full-fledged 30th member of the alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday hailed the country's maiden participation in the NATO leaders' summit as a full-fledged 30th member of the alliance.

"This is a historical moment for my country.

This is the first NATO summit for North Macedonia as a full member. It is also the first summit for NATO with 30 member countries. This is a great success for both North Macedonia and NATO," Zaev said attending the event in Brussels.

North Macedonia officially joined the alliance in March 2020.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Brussels Alliance Macedonia March 2020 Event

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold W ..

3 minutes ago

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

4 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

4 minutes ago

Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 1 ..

4 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Sajal Aly to appear in Atif Aslam’s new video so ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.