N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation In NATO Summit As Full Member 'Historical Moment'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:44 PM
North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday hailed the country's maiden participation in the NATO leaders' summit as a full-fledged 30th member of the alliance
"This is a historical moment for my country.
This is the first NATO summit for North Macedonia as a full member. It is also the first summit for NATO with 30 member countries. This is a great success for both North Macedonia and NATO," Zaev said attending the event in Brussels.
North Macedonia officially joined the alliance in March 2020.