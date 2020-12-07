N. Macedonian Leader Hopes EU Accession Talks to Take Place Soon as Bid Faces New Hurdle

North Macedonia hopes to see the first intergovernmental conference on its integration into the European Union be held soon, taking into account the "sacrifice" it has made by changing its name for the sake of accession, President Stevo Pendarovski said on Monday in light of another obstacle to the country's bid, this time from Bulgaria

"I want to hear only one sentence that we finally are going to organize the first intergovernmental conference on the European integration. We have been waiting for so long and we have delivered for up to now. What no country in the world or on the European continent has ever delivered: we have changed the name of the country in order one day to be a part of the EU. This was a very big sacrifice," Pendarovski told the online EU-Western Balkans summit.

According to the president, what is lacking at the moment on the part of Brussels is practical engagement with the Balkans.

North Macedonia spent years resolving the name row with Greece to unblock membership talks with the EU. In 2018, then-Macedonia agreed to change its name to dispel Athens' concerns that it might have territorial claims to Greece's own region of the same name.

In October 2019, France, Denmark and the Netherlands blocked the opening of the accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, citing the need for further reforms in the two countries. In March, the European Commission announced that EU nations had agreed to open the talks.

In November, Bulgaria put the brakes on North Macedonia's path to the membership, saying that the neighboring country should recognize that its language has Bulgarian root.