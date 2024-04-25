N. Macedonia's Right-wing Presidential Candidate Wins 1st Round
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Skopje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) North Macedonia's right-wing candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova claimed a comprehensive victory in the first round of presidential elections on Wednesday -- the first in a series of votes that could decide whether the Balkan country will join the European Union.
According to the state electoral commission, with 90 percent of vots counted, Siljanovska-Davkova had romped to victory with almost 40 percent.
That put her way ahead of President Stevo Pendarovski of the ruling centre-left Social Democrats (SDSM), who claimed close to 20 percent of the votes.
The two will face off in the second round run-off on May 8 but the outlook is bleak for Pendarovski.
There will also be a parliamentary poll that same day.
Turnout was over 49 percent, according to the electoral commission, some eight points higher than the first round of the presidential elections in 2019.
About 1.8 million people -- including a large diaspora -- were eligible to vote, while more than 810,000 cast their ballots at 3,480 polling stations around the country.
"It is clear that this result is incredibly inspirational for me," Siljanovska-Davkova, who is supported by the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, told reporters on Wednesday evening.
"I only know that what I promise I will implement in my own way. This is a beginning of a new era."
Pendarovski admitted he was surprised by the wide gap.
"We expected less (difference), but tomorrow is a new day. We are starting from the beginning," Pendarovski told
