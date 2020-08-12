N. Zealand Delays Dissolving Parliament Ahead of Planned Election Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced on Wednesday that the dissolution of the country's parliament ahead of a planned general election will be delayed to give lawmakers all possible options amid a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak

"Parliament was due to dissolve today at 11:00 [23:00 GMT on Tuesday] ... But the parliament dissolving does mean that if we needed to convene parliament for any reason, we wouldn't be able to do so. We've therefore decided it would be prudent to defer the dissolution of parliament by at least a few days to preserve all options for, if needed, reconvening parliament," Ardern said at a press conference.

After registering no new local cases of the coronavirus disease for more than 100 days, four positive tests were confirmed in Auckland earlier on Tuesday evening. Another new case was confirmed on Wednesday morning, prompting Ardern to reintroduce Level 3 lockdown measures in Auckland, which orders people to remain at home except for essential journeys.

Speaking on the same day, National Party leader Judith Collins called on Ardern to delay the country's upcoming general election, which is scheduled to be held on September 19.

"It is simply unsustainable to expect there to be a fair and just election at a time when the opposition parties and other parties of government are not free to campaign, but also when people have no certainty as to whether or not they are going to be able to personally cast their vote on election day," Collins commented.

The National Party leader added that she hoped Ardern would delay the election until at least November.

Since the start of the outbreak, the New Zealand Ministry of Health has registered 1,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the country's death toll stands at 354.